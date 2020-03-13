A new taste has arrived in Lehi. The second of its Utah-originated fast-casual locations, Red Fuego has brought sensational Peruvian food to the table since its opening this past summer. Located at 1820 W. Traverse Parkway, Red Fuego offers original Peruvian tastes in a modern environment.

The authentic menu features traditional Peruvian dishes such as lomo and pollo saltado, pollo a la brasa, and aji de gallina. My husband and I took our 1-year-old to Red Fuego for dinner recently and were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the food. Having moved to Utah from Florida about a year ago, we had been spoiled with amazing and authentic South American food in the past and have since had a hard time finding the same tastes here in the valley. Red Fuego brought our lomo saltado drought to an end and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Lomo saltado, my personal favorite dish, is characterized by marinated strips of sirloin, cooked to perfection with tomatoes and onions, and served on top of French fries and rice. After our first bite of food, I looked at my husband and we both smiled – knowing we had found a restaurant that we would love just as much as our old Florida favorites.

Not only is the food at Red Fuego absolutely amazing, but they have an original selection of beverages as well. Fresh passion fruit juice that lights up your taste buds and Inca Kola for those who are just as in love with the “bubblegum” soda as I am.

Having grown a little tired of the average Utah fast-casual soup and salad joints, I am ecstatic to have a new taste in town that excites and delights. With a friendly staff, a clean restaurant, and food that surpasses expectations, Red Fuego can definitely expect my family to be regulars.