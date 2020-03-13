The Alpine School District recently sent a letter to parents of students about the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). “Due to the growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 Alpine School District remains in direct communication with the Utah Department of Health and the Utah County Health Department and we are prepared to respond to concerns that surface. We are communicating and coordinating our response to COVID-19 based upon the input of medical experts,” stated the letter.

The letter continued:

“Our plans may include:

— Direct communication from the Utah County Health Department to parents

— Alternatives to face-to-face lessons

— Temporary cancellation of extracurricular activities, field trips, and large events

— Temporary cancellation of individual schools

“In addition to these, we will continue to maintain industry standards regarding cleaning practice to certify our buildings are clean and sanitary for everyday use,” stated the letter.

The letter went on to explain that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Utah County and listed symptoms for the virus which could include fever, cough, and shortness of breath — similar to other seasonal illnesses.

“We remind parents that the best way to stop the spread of illness is to teach students good hygiene and wellness practices, including frequent and thorough hand washing,” the letter continued.

“Student safety is our priority. We will be vigilant in our efforts to ensure student academic and physical well-being throughout this process. We appreciate your concern and diligence for your student and every child in Alpine School District,” concluded the letter.

As of Tuesday, March 10, the second positive case of COVID-19 in Utah was announced.

“We are working closely with the local health dept. and monitoring closely. Our thoughts are

with the family this morning and praying for a speedy recovery,” stated Lt. Gov. Spencer

Cox, who is the chairman of the Utah Coronavirus Task Force.

“We wish this patient and their family the very best. Our Utah Department of Health is

already engaging with high-risk contacts that this patient may have exposed to the virus,”

said Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on social media.

Cox was recently in Washington, D.C., getting updates and information about the outbreak

from Vice President Mike Pence and other federal health leaders. “They have heard our

concerns regarding testing and will have things ramping up soon. Also, a big focus on the

importance of protecting seniors with underlying chronic health conditions,” stated Cox on

the task force’s social media.

Coronavirus Information Line set up by Utah Department of Health

More information about COVID-19 can be found at the Utah Department of Health website (www.health.utah.gov) and its social media platforms. The UDH with the help of Utah Poison Control has also set up a Utah Coronavirus Information Line. “If you’re worried about whether you may have COVID19, please call our Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707,” stated the UDH.

