In a press conference Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake, Governor Gary Herbert urged the following recommendations to Utah citizens:



Starting Monday March 16, people should avoid large gatherings of 100 or more. That number lowers to 20 or more for those over the age of 60 or those with compromised immune systems. Immediately begin to work from home if possible. Local health departments were also encouraged to enact plans to protect high-risk individuals in their communities.



The Governor’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 100 people or more currently doesn’t apply to schools. (Murray School District has canceled school)



Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, also announced at the press conference that there are five confirmed cases in Utah including Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.