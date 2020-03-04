Nearly five months have passed since former Lehi Streets Superintendent, Wade Allred was terminated for suspected embezzlement of over $791,000. No arrests have been made in the case which the Utah County Sheriff’s office initially investigated, and now has been referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office. Allred is accused of committing fraud with his cousin Adam Lake. The two are suspected of creating fake purchase orders for road salt and other materials that Lehi City never received. The fraud is suspected to have occurred over five years.

The investigation that started in September of 2019, has included a raid of Lake’s office in Enoch, Utah, as well as Allred’s former Lehi City office. The raids ended in the seizure of multiple computers, phones and other equipment belonging to Lake and Allred.

In the warrants’ request to the issuing judge, the lead investigator’s probable cause for the raids included, “I believe that Adam Garth Lake and Wade Leigh Allred are committing fraud and embezzling the money through Vinco Enterprises.”

According to a source familiar with the situation, the illegal activity may have included more than just road salt orders. The Lehi Free Press submitted a Government Records and Management Act (GRAMA) request for purchase orders related to Lehi City concrete services and the request was denied due to ongoing investigations.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating authority for the case, as it includes a former Lehi City employee. When reached for comment, the Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is complete and that the case had been referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The County Attorney’s office has declined to comment, stating the case is still under investigation.

Allred sold his Lehi home on January 22, 2020. More information will be reported when available.