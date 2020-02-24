The Skyridge boys basketball team traded leads over a dozen times with the Jordan Beetdiggers and left the gym with a one-point victory in the first round state basketball tournament on Friday. The game began with Jordan in the lead, but within three minutes Skyridge pulled ahead 5-4. The first quarter continued with each team trading the lead. In the last two minutes of the first quarter, Braden Housley sunk a shot that put Skyridge in the lead 13-11. Jordan took advantage of a Skyridge foul and sunk both shots to tie the game 15-15. Skyridge’s Trevon Snoddy was fouled with just 30 seconds left, and the first quarter ended 16-15 Skyridge.

The second quarter was a battle as well. One minute in, Trevon Snoddy was fouled. He made one of his shots, keeping Skyridge ahead 17-15. Jordan quickly took the lead, however. Snoddy was fouled again, made both shots, which narrowed the lead 23-31 in favor of Skyridge. The teams fought for control and with one-minute left, Duncan Reid scored to end the second quarter tied again, 25-25.

In the third quarter, both teams played with intensity. Jordan broke the tie with a foul shot, 27-25. Jordan continued to score and quickly the tension escalated, not only on the court, but in the stands. For the majority of the quarter, Jordan held the lead. In the last two minutes Skyridge caught up, and with minute left, Braden Housley stole the ball and raced down the court to make a layup. In the last 30 seconds, Skyridge organized an impressive team play that landed a Falcon 3 pointer and ended the quarter tied again, 34-34.

The fourth quarter continued with aggressive, playoff action. Skyridge kept a brief lead for a few minutes before the score was tied again 40-40. Whenever one team took the lead, it was reclaimed by the other in seconds. With three minutes left, Jordan was ahead 44-41. Skyridge pulled off another amazing team play that tied the score again, 44-44. In the last 30 seconds, both teams traded shots, keeping a tied game and forcing overtime.

With one-minute left in overtime, Skyridge was ahead 51-49, but Jordan answered and scored, tying the game once again, forcing a second overtime.

The crowd was on their feet screaming for their team. Skyridge started passing the ball to each other over and over, leaving the crowd in anticipation. With 4.7 seconds left, Trevon Snoddy drove to the basket and was fouled. Skyridge fans held their breath and Jordan fans shouted as Trevon made both foul shots, putting Skyridge ahead 55-53. Three timeouts later, and with 1.5 seconds left, Jordan was fouled. Everyone in the stand was on their feet hoping their team would win. Jordan made one basket but missed the other, ending the game with Skyridge claiming a hard-fought victory, 55-54.