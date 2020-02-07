Friday morning on the Primary Children’s Salt Lake Campus, Intermountain Healthcare announced additional details about the new facility being built in Lehi. Speculation on the future location is over. Its official home in Lehi will be located near 3300 West 2100 North in Holbrook Farms, just west of the Jordan River.

During the press conference, Katy Welkie, CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital also announced Lisa Paletta as the administrator for the new Lehi Hospital. “Lisa has been working at Intermountain for 26 years and is the absolute ideal person for this role. She will be involved in the design, construction, hiring of staff and day to day operations.” Paletta is currently the administrator at Alta View Hospital in Sandy.

The 38 acre Lehi campus with be a five story building with 66 beds, along with a three story medical office building. The two buildings will be a combined 468,000 square feet. Paletta announced services including trauma & emergency, a surgical floor, pediatric intensive care, newborn intensive care, behavior health and observation beds. The medical office will include outpatient services, sleep study facilities, laboratory services and rehabilitation services. Other amenities will include a Ronald McDonald suite for parents, multiple children play areas, a conference center and outdoor public space. The campus will also include food services and a gift shop. Cardiovascular surgery and organ transplants will continue to be performed at the Salt Lake campus.

“We expect to break ground this year and open in early fall of 2023. It is important to remember we currently have excellent pediatric services at Utah Valley Hospital and Riverton Hospital to provide these services to South Salt Lake County and Utah County.” When asked about why this site was selected, Paletta said “The thought for choosing Lehi was based on many assessments of growth and need. To be able to condense specialty services in one location was really important as a deciding factor.” Welkie then added “To put it in the most simple terms possible, It’s where the kids are and we want to be where the kids are.”

The Lehi campus will have an opportunity for growth and may include additional buildings in the future if the need arrises. The Lehi campus will be the new home of the pediatric intensive care unit, that is currently located at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

The new Primary Children’s Lehi campus was announced in January as part of Intermountain Healthcare’s $500 million plan to create a national model for children’s health that will enhance the well being of children in Utah and surrounding states. Plans to create the model were inspired by a $50 million gift from Utah Jazz Owner and philanthropist, Gail Miller.

