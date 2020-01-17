What are the major milestones you would like to see Lehi City accomplish in 2020?



Chris Condie

1.

I would like to see our fiber project officially started.

2.

I would like to see the development start on our regional parks.

Mike Southwick



1.

Lehi City is working on and developing more recreational facilities (specifically baseball and soccer fields.)

2.



We need to continue working on our Downtown Historic District and Main Street by attracting more businesses to the area while preserving our current ones.

Paul Hancock



1.

Come to a decision on a citywide fiber network. That could be a variety of options from Utopia, to some kind of city owned network (Mandatory Utility or opt-in), or even now is not the time (although I don’t think that will be the case).

2.

Continue to look for creative ways to fund our ongoing park needs. In particular I think we have some opportunities to do some things around pickleball as well continued support of the trail system being built out in Traverse Mountain.

Katie Koivisto



1.

Cultivating creative ways to help alleviate the traffic congestion throughout Lehi.

2.

Implementation of fiber internet throughout the city.

3.

Rearranging the budget & working with private companies/corporations to access funds for the build out of future parks and/or recreation center(s).

4.

Reanalyzing compensation for our police & fire departments.

Paige Albrecht



1.

Make sure essential services keep pace with the extensive growth, particularly the police and fire departments.

2.

New Transportation Plan update to help manage traffic more effectively.

3.

New Facilitates Master Plan to direct the future of city buildings, especially in the downtown area, as we work to revitalize Main Street.

As you look to 2020, what are your personal goals for your service on the City Council in 2020?





Chris Condie

1.

Hold quarterly town hall meetings.

2.

Keep my Facebook and Instagram sites up to date.

3.

Do bi-monthly Facebook live sessions.

4.

Reach out to our state leaders more frequently to discuss the future of Lehi and push transportation projects that are vital for Lehi.

5.

Monitor and support our small modular reactor project in Idaho Falls that can provide another resource for power to the city.

Mike Southwick



1.

Continue to make Lehi a family friendly city to live in, work in and play in.

2.

Provide enough City services for the growth we are experiencing now and in the future.

3.

Work with other agencies outside the City to provide a transportation system that will help us get where we need to be without adding extra time to our Commute.

4.

Continue to provide and enhance City functions and celebrations that have made Lehi great and brought us together as citizens of this great City.

5.

Provide opportunities for Lehi Citizens to volunteer their time and resources at the Roundup Celebration, the Library, Archives, Hutchings Museum, Literacy Center and more.

Paul Hancock





With a new city council member joining us for the first time in four years it will be important to make sure she is integrated in with the existing council members as well as city staff. There are a lot of city councils in neighboring cities that are pretty dysfunctional. For the six years that I’ve been on the city council we’ve been able to be highly functional, even when we disagree on how we vote, and I want to ensure that we maintain that moving forward.



Katie Koivisto



My ultimate goal for Lehi City in 2020 is to be as transparent to the residents as possible. I will work hard to cultivate open and accessible communication with everyone I interact with. For some residents, there will be issues that they won’t see eye to eye with me on. However, at the end of the day, it is my goal for them to feel validated, heard, and understood. One of my favorite quotes is, “People may not remember exactly what you did, or what you said. But they will always remember how you made them feel.” In 2020, I will strive to offer those positive feelings for the residents of Lehi.



Paige Albrecht

1.

Finally have meaningful traffic solutions for the Thanksgiving Point area

2.

To put a design plan in place and begin construction on Mellor Rhodes Park

3.

To select and implement a network plan for fiber internet in Lehi

4.

Transition the Parks Committee into a 501c3 organization for more targeted fundraising and better citizen involvement.

5.

Work towards progress on the Dry Creek Lake project

6.

Better parking and support for Main Street businesses

7.

Help the Environmental Sustainability Committee as they continue to expand and educate.





