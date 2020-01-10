Crews will remove the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) configuration

LEHI, Utah (Jan. 10, 2020) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is scheduled to close 2100 North at I-15 in Lehi at 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, through midday Sunday, Jan. 12, to remove the existing diverging diamond interchange (DDI) and switch travel lanes back to a more familiar configuration.

I-15 will remain open in both directions as will all on- and off-ramps at the interchange while the work takes place. Local traffic can use Triumph Boulevard and Timpanogos Highway (S.R. 92) as alternate routes for east/west travel.

The DDI was a temporary measure to provide crews more room to work on the I-15 bridge above 2100 North while still efficiently moving traffic.

Bridge work in the area will continue through 2020, but the road will be wide enough to maintain two lanes in each direction.

When 2100 North opens Sunday, drivers can expect:

– Two lanes in each direction under I-15, in a more typical lane arrangement

– On and off ramps to remain in their existing locations

This work is part of UDOT's ongoing I-15 Technology Corridor project in Utah County, which is the final step in UDOT's effort to improve I-15 from Spanish Fork to Point of the Mountain. Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.