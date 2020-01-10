If you love history and/or Lehi, this meeting might be for you. Anyone interested in helping with Lehi Heritage Day 2020 is invited to a planning meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Lehi Historical Society and Archives at 34 E. 100 North in Lehi.

“We are always looking for new ideas and new help,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. “It’s quite wonderful to be a part of honoring people who have given so much to our community as well those who laid the groundwork for our great community.”

Lehi Heritage Day is a city-sponsored, annual event presented by the Historical Society every Labor Day at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St. The event begins with a parade up Main Street, which honors eight couples making history today, and a celebratory program of those couples during which they receive their brick in the Walk of Fame Garden at the Legacy Center. The program is followed by three hours of displays, activities, and food revolving around the year’s theme and a classic car show.

Each year’s theme is determined by committee members and volunteers who are presenting the event. Last year’s theme was Honoring the Early Settlers of the Lehi City Fort 1850-1860. The community is invited to nominate people to honor at the event while members of the Historical Society vote on the finalists. To nominate someone to be honored at Heritage Day, complete the Lehi Heritage Day Honoree Nomination form at LehiHistory.com.

Attendees of the meeting on January 15 are invited to come with theme and activity ideas for this year’s event. This meeting is also a great way to become involved in the Historical Society.

For more information, contact The Lehi Historical Society and Archives at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or 34 E. 100 North Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.