What could be better that a smoked brisket lunch and an opportunity to help the homeless at the same time? Kenny Knight, owner of Rage Fitness on 288 E. Main Street in Lehi, is inviting the public to visit Rage Fitness on Saturday, December 21 from noon to 4 p.m. for a winter clothing drive. The requested donations are winter clothing and gift cards to Target or Walmart. The Food and Care Coalition, a Provo-based charity offering aid to homeless people in Utah County will be accepting the donations. All are also invited to enjoy a freshly cooked meal during the event for a $10 per plate donation.

According to the charity’s website, “The mission of the Food & Care Coalition is to alleviate hunger and diminish the plight of poverty for those who enter our doors. Our primary objectives include finding suitable housing, teaching financial accountability, facilitating an elevation in personal morals and values, and helping each patron achieve their full potential.”

In addition to gathering winter clothing and gift cards, Knight is hosting a smoked meat luncheon with brisket, baked beans, potatoes and other fixings for $10 per plate. All the proceeds from food purchases will be offered to the Food & Care Coalition as well. The Sounds of Freedom, a Layton-based charity focused on aiding veterans, will help with food preparation.

“Come by the gym, have a great meal and donate to the people in our community who don’t have a home. Let’s help them stay warm through the winter,” said Knight.

For questions, please visit Rage Fitness or call Knight at 801-358-2089.